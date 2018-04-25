HDFC Bank ups deposit rates by up to 100 basis points

The one bucket which saw a rate cut was that of deposits maturing between a year and one year and three days, where the rate wasreduced by 25 bps to 6.5 per cent. The one bucket which saw a rate cut was that of deposits maturing between a year and one year and three days, where the rate wasreduced by 25 bps to 6.5 per cent.

HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private lender by assets, revised interest rates on deposits of under Rs 1 crore, raising the rate on one-year fixed deposits (FDs) by 10 basis points (bps) to 6.85 per cent.

While rates on deposits with shorter maturities were left unchanged, FDs with longer maturities saw even larger hikes in some buckets. The rate on deposits in the maturity bucket of one year and 17 days to two years was raised by 75 bps to 7 per cent, while that on deposits maturing between two years and five years was hiked by 100 bps to 7 per cent. Retail deposits maturing between five years and 10 years will continue to yield 6 per cent.

In February, State Bank of India (SBI) had raised interest rates on retail deposits, signalling a decisive turn in the rate cycle. It followed up the move days later with a hike in lending rates, accompanied by ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB). FE

