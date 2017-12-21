HDFC Bank to raise up to Rs 24,000 crore via preferential issue of shares

On Monday, HDFC had received the board approval to raise up to Rs 13,000 crore through preferential issue of shares. On Monday, HDFC had received the board approval to raise up to Rs 13,000 crore through preferential issue of shares.

The board of HDFC Bank, India’s second largest private sector lender, has approved raising up to Rs 24,000 crore through a preferential issue of shares to promoter HDFC and issuance of shares and depository receipts.

An amount of up to Rs 8,500 crore, HDFC Bank said, will be raised through issuance of equity shares through a preferential issue to Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC). The balance amount will be raised through issuance of shares, convertible securities, depository receipts pursuant to a qualified institutional placement/American Depository Receipts or Global Depository Receipts.

HDFC Bank will seek approval of its shareholders in an extraordinary general meeting of the bank on January 19, 2018.

On Monday, HDFC had received the board approval to raise up to Rs 13,000 crore through preferential issue of shares. One of the key objectives of raising capital is to participate in the preferential issue of HDFC Bank. “The corporation, together with its wholly owned subsidiaries currently holds 21.01 per cent of the paid-up equity capital of HDFC Bank. The bank proposes to raise further capital to fund its growth.” In order to more or less maintain its current shareholding in HDFC Bank (post dilution as a result of outstanding stock options), it will need to participate in HDFC Bank’s preferential offer up to an amount not exceeding Rs 8,500 crore, subject to regulatory approvals and the approval of members of the corporation.

