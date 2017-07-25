HDFC Bank net up 20.22% on higher interest income, Q1 profit at Rs 3,893.84 crore

Asset quality takes a hit due to farm loan waivers, loans to firms in stressed sectors (File photo) Asset quality takes a hit due to farm loan waivers, loans to firms in stressed sectors (File photo)

HDFC Bank on Monday reported a 20.22 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in net profit for the quarter ended June to Rs 3,893.84 crore on the back of a 20.4 per cent growth in net interest income (NII) to Rs 9,370.74 crore, even as the announcement of farm-loan waivers took a toll on asset quality.

NII is the difference between interest earned and interest paid by a bank. The private sector lender had earned a profit of Rs 3,238.91 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal. Total income of the bank rose to Rs 22,185.38 crore during the quarter under review, up 14.81 per cent against Rs 19,322.63 crore in the same period a year ago, HDFC Bank said in a BSE filing.

Provisions at the bank jumped 80 per cent y-o-y to Rs 1,558.76 crore on account of higher general provisioning for loans to companies in certain stressed sectors — this figure stood at Rs 206 crore — and coverage for agricultural loans. On a sequential basis, provisions rose 23.5 per cent.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) at the end of June stood at Rs 7,242.93 crore, up 47 per cent from the year-ago period. The gross NPA ratio rose 19 basis points (bps) from the end of March to 1.24 per cent of the overall loan portfolio.

Paresh Sukthankar, deputy managing director at the bank, said almost 60 per cent of the increase in gross NPAs has come through from the agriculture portfolio. “We believe a fair portion of this impact does reflect changed customer behaviour in anticipation of loan waivers which were announced. Though it has been a fairly good monsoon and farmers have had some realisations, there has been some impact on repayments, which is clearly reflected in the 20 basis-point increase of our gross NPAs,” he said.

The net NPA ratio rose 11 bps sequentially to 0.44 per cent. Total advances rose 23.4 per cent y-o-y to Rs 5.81 lakh crore as of June 30. Net interest margin (NIM) improved marginally to 4.4 per cent from 4.3 per cent in the March quarter. The bank typically reports a NIM of 4-4.3 per cent.

“Given the fact that we are growing our loan book somewhere in the low 20s right now, and deposit growth has been in the high teens, clearly I don’t expect that margins will continue to be outside that range,” said Sukthankar.

Savings account deposits grew 26.5 per cent y-o-y to Rs 1.93 lakh crore and current account deposits rose 34 per cent to Rs 1.02 lakh crore. Term deposits saw an increase of 9 per cent over the previous year to Rs 3.76 lakh crore.

