E-way bill roll-out from April 1; GSTR-3B to be filed till June

The GST Council, headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and comprising his state counterparts, had in its meeting on March 10 decided on e-way bill roll-out and extension of GSTR-3B filing facility. The GST Council, headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and comprising his state counterparts, had in its meeting on March 10 decided on e-way bill roll-out and extension of GSTR-3B filing facility.

Setting the stage for the implementation of e-way bill for inter-state movement of goods from next month, the government has notified April 1 as its roll-out date. Besides, the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) has also notified requirement of filing summary return GSTR-3B till June.

The GSTR-3B for a month is required to be filed by the 20th day of the succeeding month. The government is in the process of simplification of GST returns but the new version is yet to finalised. Beginning April 1, the electronic way bill or e-way bill will be required for transporting goods exceeding Rs 50,000 between states.

The government had on March 8 notified the rules for e-way bill including an increase in distance norm for intra-state movement of goods from consignor to transporter to 50 km from 10 km earlier along with permitting job workers to generate the electronic receipt for movement of goods.

The government had pushed for an early roll-out of the e-way bill system as an anti-evasion measure from February 1 though it could not go through as the online system for it crashed on the first day of the roll-out, forcing the government to continue only with the trial run for trade and transporters. The government is now set to implement e-way bill for inter-state movement of goods exceeding Rs 50,000 in value and 10 km in travel from its initially approved roll-out date of April 1.

The e-way bill system for intra-state movement of goods will be implemented in a staggered manner. The Council has approved phased implementation by dividing states in four zones, with the first group to be finalised on April 7. Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala are expected to be among the first group of states which will roll out the e-way bill system for intra-state movement of goods.

The e-way bill is being touted as an anti-evasion measure that would help boost tax collections by clamping down on tax evasion.

Last month, Jaitley had also pointed towards the low compliance level in GST, saying that it will improve with two-three anti-evasion measures being put in place. “The two three anti evasion measure that are possible are put in place, the compliance level in GST will improve. That will probably improve upon the collection and therefore meeting the fiscal deficit target in coming year would be much easier than what it was in current year,” Jaitley had said.

