GST Consumer Welfare Fund can be given as grant to Centre, states: CBIC

The proceeds of the Consumer Welfare Fund constituted under Goods and Services Tax (GST) could be given as grant to central and state governments as well as regulatory authorities, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said on Wednesday. Up to 50 per cent of the amount credited to the Fund each year could also be used for publicity/ consumer awareness on GST, provided the availability of funds for consumer welfare activities of the Department of Consumer Affairs is not less than Rs 25 crore per annum, it said.

In a notification, the CBIC said that the Government shall constitute a Standing Committee with a Chairman, a Vice-Chairman, a Member Secretary and such other members for managing the fund and making recommendations pertaining to usage of its proceeds.

The Central GST Act provides for creation of a Consumer Welfare Fund wherein undue benefits made by businesses under the GST law have to be deposited, in case it cannot be passed on the identified recipient.

The Committee shall make recommendations for proper utilisation of the money credited to the fund for welfare, including making available grants to any ‘applicant’.

The notification has defined ‘applicant’ as the central or state government, regulatory authorities or autonomous bodies constituted under an Act of Parliament or the Legislature of a State or Union Territory.

It also includes any agency or organisation engaged in consumer welfare activities for a minimum period of three years, registered under the Companies Act, 2013 or under any other law for the time being in force. Village or mandal or samiti or samiti level co-operatives of consumers would also be eligible for claiming grants from the fund.

As per the notification, the panel can also recommend investing the fund money or for making available grants (on selective basis) for reimbursing legal expenses incurred by a complainant, or class of complainants in a consumer dispute.

The CBIC notification also modified the rule for method of calculation of refund on account of inverted duty structure and refund of input tax credit by allowing input tax credit on goods and services instead of only goods for the supplier. For purchasers, input tax credit under inverted duty structure has been limited to inputs, that is, only goods.

Besides, the CBIC also notified Form GSTR-10 that businesses would be required to fill up in case they want to cancel or surrender their registration under the GST.

