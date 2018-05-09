Govt nominee absent at ICICI board meeting: ‘Conscious move to not oppose or endorse the management’

Govt to await conclusion of investigation into the alleged conflict of interest. Govt to await conclusion of investigation into the alleged conflict of interest.

The government nominee director not attending the ICICI Bank’s crucial board meeting on Monday was a “conscious move” by the finance ministry, as it neither wanted to endorse nor oppose the current management till the conclusion of investigation into the alleged conflict of interest and impropriety at the bank, top ministry sources said on Tuesday.

Sources said since the Central government is a minority investor in the ICICI Bank and, its views, unless backed by significant evidence, could have been set aside by the bank’s board. “That would not have been a good precedent for the government,” a source said, adding that the government has not yet firmed up its views on the matter.

The government will, however, act promptly if the investigative agencies indict the bank management, they said. The government owns 0.22 per cent stake, while state-owned Life Insurance Corporation has 12.38 per cent stake at March-end 2018.

The Department of Financial Services Joint Secretary Lok Ranjan, who is the government nominee director on the ICICI Bank, is unlikely to attend meetings in future till the investigations reach some conclusion, the sources said. ICICI Bank’s board will meet again on Tuesday to discuss strategy and budget and planning for 2018-19. The Indian Express could not contact Ranjan on Tuesday, as his office said he was busy with official meetings, while queries sent to him on email did not elicit any response. Ranjan was appointed the nominee director on the ICICI Bank’s board on April 5.

Even as the the government is awaiting the report of investigating agencies into the matter, sources indicated that the Reserve Bank of India can always inspect into the books of ICICI Bank and look into the issues of corporate governance. Sections 35, 35A, 36 and 36 AA of the Banking Regulation Act empower the RBI to inspect banks and their books, caution or prohibit bank in relation to transactions, scrutinise returns and statements of banks and, if required, remove the top managerial personnel working in a manner detrimental to the interests of the depositors.

ICICI Bank’s MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar, who is facing allegations of conflict of interest while sanctioning loans to the Videocon group, on Monday said that the bank’s board had made its stand clear on the issue of conflict and the CEO’s role. She said the bank will co-operate with all regulators and agencies on the issue.

The Indian Express had first reported on records that showed Videocon group promoter Venugopal Dhoot provided crores of rupees to a firm promoted by Deepak Kochhar and two relatives six months after the Videocon Group received Rs 3,250 crore as loan from ICICI Bank in 2012. Chanda Kochhar was part of the credit committee that approved the loan extended to the Videcon group in 2012.

The CBI had initiated a preliminary enquiry into the matter to check any wrongdoing, while other agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department are also investigating the case. However, the bank’s board has stood firmly behind Chanda Kochhar, saying no wrong was committed by the MD and CEO.

