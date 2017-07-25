Govt has created incentives for honest taxpayer, says Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (left) and Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (left) and Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia in New Delhi on Monday. PTI

Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said the government has created an incentive in favour of the honest taxpayer through serious steps and would like tax rates to become even more reasonable going forward. He said decisions including demonetisation, implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and benami law have been beneficial for the honest taxpayers. “These have created an incentive in favour of the honest man and these are all intended to give sleepless nights to the non-compliant and dishonest,” Jaitley said at the Income Tax Day organised by the tax department.

After announcing these steps to curtail black money in the economy, Jaitley said the government is now working to cleanse the system of political funding. The government will go ahead with the proposal of electoral bonds even if consensus eludes on the issue as political parties have not come up yet with any suggestion on the proposal,” he said.

“It is no secret that we now out to tackle the next step which is political funding because the truth is known and the people are still reluctant to offer suggestion. And therefore, if suggestions don’t come and consensus eludes us, then the government of the day can’t run away from its responsibility. It will have to announce its decision which will then become the law of the land,” he said.

In this year’s Budget, the government had announced capping of anonymous cash donations to political parties at Rs 2,000 and introduced the concept of electoral bonds. These bonds will be sold by authorised banks and can be deposited in notified accounts of political parties within the duration of their validity.

“I think in the changing India today…there is a large section of opinion which is going to support this. You can’t have a system where the compliant taxpayer actually has to pay twice over, his own share of taxes and he also has to pay to compensate for the non-compliant, because the expenditure of the state can’t come down,” he said.

The government is in favour of reducing the tax rates but that requires widening India’s tax base. “We would like our rates to become even more reasonable…but to enable us to do that we need to expand our (tax) base,” Jaitley said, adding that the ministry’s plan is to minimise the interface between tax payer and the department.

The total number of tax assesses in India are 6.26 crore, Sushil Chandra, Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said. These assesses include those of have filed tax returns, paid advance tax and who have been subject to levy of TDS (tax deducted at source). Chandra said that India has moderate tax rates in the world, with lowest tax rate being 5 percent. For those whose income fall between Rs 2.5-5 lakh have to pay 5 percent as income tax, as proposed in Union Budget 2017-18.

In order to reduce taxpayers interface with the department, Chandra said the government is planning to expand the facility of ‘limited scrutiny’ electronic assessment or E-assessment from seven cities at present to 100 cities.

