Free services: Banking dept asks Revenue to quash service tax demands from banks

The banking department in the finance ministry has asked the Department of Revenue to quash the demand of service tax slapped on many banks for offering free services to customers.

The Department of Financial Services, which oversees banking sector in the economy, has suggested to revenue department arguing that such a tax demand on banks is untenable, a senior finance ministry official said. “Since the legal process of imposing the tax demand has been initiated, it may take some time to withdraw the tax demand. But we are hoping that this issue will be sorted out soon. We have asked the revenue department to withdraw it,” the official said.

The Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGSTI), part of the revenue department, has asked many banks to pay tax on free services offered to customers for a five year period between July 2012 and June 2017, till the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax. Banks have been issued show cause notices asking why service tax, interest and penalty should not be levied on free services offered to customers. The notice imputes a value on every free service and asks banks to pay taxes and penalties. Industry sources said the bank may have to cough up a total of around Rs 45,000 crore if they were to meet the tax demand.

Tax is being supposed to be imposed to services that banks offer for free to customers if they maintain a minimum balance in deposits. These include services such as free cash withdrawals from banks, free issuance of debit cards and cheque books among others. While the banking department is hopeful of an early resolution, a senior revenue official said that “now the legal process will follow since showcause notices have been issued. The banks would need to defend their position in response to the notices issued to them.”

Explaining the rationale for why the service tax is being asked for, the official said that banks charge customers not maintaining minimum monthly balance and pay taxes on these charges. Free services are only for customers maintaining minimum deposits, on which banks earn money that is used to service these accounts.

“The interest on that minimum balance is used to service your account. If you don’t maintain it, there’s a penalty and that’s also service taxable and that has been paid. For maintaining it, banks say it’s a free service but it’s not actually free. They are providing a service for it. Then they should not charge a penalty on non-maintenance of minimum balance if it’s free. If one looks at it together, then there appears to be a possibility of charging service tax,” the revenue department official said.

“There is a reason they ask for minimum balance, which differs from bank to bank and from account to account also. Small account holders are asked to maintain a nominal amount whereas big guys are asked for a bigger minimum balance. They do that to provide something. So it’s never free and on that if they are not paying tax, then it’s questionable,” the official said.

While the revenue department official believes the logic of taxing free services in lieu of minimum deposits is legally sound, it should not have been levied retrospectively for five year period. “Since this happened across board, it perhaps should be levied prospectively, not retrospectively. The five year clause is usually invoked in cases of fraud, misappropriation, illegal dealings, which banks do not seem to have indulged in. There is a case for levying service tax but the time frame should perhaps be thought about,” the official said.

