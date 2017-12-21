FRDI Bill: Depositors are not going to suffer because of the bail-in clause, says KC Chakrabarty

Former Reserve Bank Deputy Governor KC Chakrabarty Former Reserve Bank Deputy Governor KC Chakrabarty

The proposed Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill 2017, which was tabled in the Parliament in August, has kicked up a storm. Former Reserve Bank Deputy Governor KC Chakrabarty says it is part of the G20 requirement and the bail-in provision in the Bill may eliminate haircut. In an interview to George Mathew, Chakrabarty says, “how long will tax payers bail out banks? If the bank survives because of bail-in provision, even uninsured money can be saved.” Excerpts:

What’s your view on the proposed FRDI Bill? Why is it being introduced?

It is part of the G20 (Group of 20 countries) FSB (Financial Stability Board) requirement. Members of G20 will have to implement this. There’s nothing wrong in the bill. Why are people so worried? I don’t know. The entire idea is that if a bank fails, how can the bank be saved. All the creditors will have to be part of the bail-in provision and depositors are also creditors. The bail-in provision in the Bill may eliminate haircut. If the bank survives, depositors including non-insured deposits will get back the money.

Today if a bank fails, the depositor will get only the insured amount and all others are going to lose their money. Until now it was not happening because you were rescuing the bank with taxpayers’ money. Globally they say it’s unacceptable if losses are big and systemic in nature. How long can tax payers bail out banks? Now if a bank fails everyone will have to sacrifice, including depositors and the part of the money which is not insured.

Anyway you can’t avoid the Bill because it is part of the FSB agenda and every country has to do it. India is a member of FSB and G20. As we had accepted it, we will have to work out a resolution package.

Do you think depositors will be hit if the Bill is passed and some banks get into trouble?

No depositor has suffered a loss as no bank was allowed to fail, but the process takes too much time. If the crisis is severe in the system, the price is also too high and beyond the capacity of the tax payer. Now banks can be restructured with the help of depositors’ money which is not insured.

Isn’t depositors’ money safe now?

Even today, in the case of deposits above Rs 1 lakh, depositors are bound to lose their money if a bank fails. It has not happened so far… it has not been enforced. When a bank fails, it’s merged with another bank. But then, if the depositor has not lost, tax payer has lost. If the bank survives because of bail-in provision, even non-insured money can be saved. If the state is not going to bail out, then you must put more accountability on the banks boards and regulators. Until now, we have never questioned the accountability and why a bank has failed…. what’s the role of the board or the regulator. There’s no way depositors are going to suffer more than what they suffer now.

Should depositors look at other investment avenues?

If you feel that’s safer, I have no problem, but in other areas you may lose more money. That’s your choice.

Do you think there’s a case to increase the deposit insurance limit being given by Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation?

Even the Rs 1 lakh insurance limit which is in force has never been tested. It can be raised provided the DICGC has the capacity to pay and the premium may have to be raised. Even if you make it Rs 2 lakh, it doesn’t make any difference. As much as 90 per cent of people are covered. You see 90 per cent of people don’t keep more than Rs 1 lakh as deposit.

Has the deposit insurance scheme been used by any bank so far?

It has been used in the case of some co-operative banks. Ideally when a bank fails or becomes weak, the insurer should pay the money and loss should be reduced. Then it should be merged with a bank. Technically this has not happened except in the case of some co-operative banks.

