Fiscal position of Centre worsened during Q1: RBI

The fiscal position of the Central government has “deteriorated” in the first quarter of the current financial year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said.

“As per the latest information available, the fiscal position of the Central government in terms of key deficit indicators deteriorated during the first quarter of 2017-18 (April-June) as compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year,” the RBI said.

“Revenue deficit and gross fiscal deficit (GFD), both in absolute terms as well as per cent of BE, were higher than those in the corresponding quarter of the previous year,” the RBI said in the latest Annual Report. “Deterioration in fiscal position was the outcome of lower growth in revenue and higher growth in expenditure, it said.

On the receipts side, growth in tax revenue decelerated sharply on account of a slowdown in all major taxes (income tax collections, customs duties, excise duty and service tax), except corporation tax, the RBI said.

Total expenditure at 30.3 per cent of BE (Budget Estimate) was higher than 25.9 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous year due to higher revenue expenditure and a sharp turnaround in the capital account — in conformity with the government’s intention of front-loading expenditure before the onset of monsoon. The pickup in capital expenditure augurs well for improvement in expenditure quality, according to the RBI.

“Available information pertaining to 26 state governments indicates a deterioration in GFD, revenue and primary deficits in 2016-17 (Revised Estimate) vis-à-vis the Budget Estimate,” it said. The revenue account worsened because of shortfall in revenues and expenditure overshooting. Compared with the actuals of the previous year, the consolidated GFD rose 0.4 percentage point to 2.9 per cent of GDP in 2016-17.

The GFD-GDP ratio of states is budgeted to improve to 2.3 per cent during 2017-18 (from 2.9 per cent in the RE for 2016-17), largely on the back of a projected rise in tax revenue — both own tax revenue as well as tax devolution – and moderation in revenue expenditure, it said. The revenue account is also expected to post a surplus during the year, it said.

States have, however, a weak track record of fiscal marksmanship. Moreover, several risk factors such as implementation of their own pay commission recommendations and farm loan waivers may impact state finances in the near term, the RBI said. “The flexibility for additional borrowings given by the 14th Finance Commission may encourage states to take greater recourse to market borrowings which, in turn, could exert pressure on yields, thereby raising the cost of borrowings,” the RBI said.

On the revenue side, the transition to GST may temporarily impact tax receipts, although the proposed compensation clause from the Centre may provide some headroom.

“Loan waivers could add to the fiscal burden over the medium term, as they are essentially a transfer from taxpayers to borrowers. As per initial estimates, the total loan waivers announced during 2017-18 (up to August 2, 2017) amount around 0.4 per cent of GDP,” it said.

Depending on possible cutback under other expenditure heads, this may result in a rise in consolidated GFD-GDP ratio of states by about 20-40 bps.

