First 10 cases under IBC: Creditors recover 33.5 per cent of total dues from defaulting borrowers

The lowest recovery rate of 6 per cent was seen in the case of Synergies Doorey Automotive in which financial creditors could recover only Rs 54.7 crore out of total claims of Rs 972.2 crore. The lowest recovery rate of 6 per cent was seen in the case of Synergies Doorey Automotive in which financial creditors could recover only Rs 54.7 crore out of total claims of Rs 972.2 crore.

In the first ten cases for which resolution plans were approved under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) between August and December 2017, financial creditors were able to recover 33.53 per cent of total claims outstanding from the defaulting borrowers. The latest data on insolvency cases released in the Economic Survey 2017-18 shows that the financial creditors could recover Rs 1,854.40 crore out of the total claims of Rs 5,530.30 crore from companies including Synergies Doorey Automotive, Shree Metalik, Kamineni Steel & Power India, Shirdi Industries, among others.

The lowest recovery rate of 6 per cent was seen in the case of Synergies Doorey Automotive in which financial creditors could recover only Rs 54.7 crore out of total claims of Rs 972.2 crore. In the case of Prowess International Pvt Ltd, financial creditors recovered 100 per cent of the outstanding claims of Rs 3.4 crore, the Survey data shows. In two cases, the percentage of recovery was 26-27 per cent, while in three cases the recovery was 41-47 per cent. For another two cases, the recovery percentage was 52 per cent and 58 per cent.

The Survey shows that of the first set of 12 large companies that the Reserve Bank of India had directed the banks to refer to the National Company Law Tribunals for resolution, 11 have been admitted so far involving total claims worth Rs 3.13 lakh crore. Era Infra Engineering Ltd is the only company which is yet to be admitted to the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the IBC. The Code provides for a time-bound resolution within 180 days, with a provision to extend the deadline by another 90 days.

The data shows that in six of these 11 large companies, there is an application for extension of the resolution process by 90 days, while three cases have already received extension beyond the 180-day timeframe. In case of Bhushan Steel, which has the highest total claims outstanding of Rs 55,989 crore, the resolution is in process. For ABG Shipyard, which has claims of Rs 18,539 crore, the Committee of Creditors has approved the 90-day extension. The recovery rate for these large companies is not available since their resolution plans are yet to the approved, even though many of these companies have exceeded the 180-days deadline.

The recovery rate for the 10 cases under the IBC for which resolution has been approved is better than overall rate recorded for the banks, though these are early days for the bankruptcy law and the large cases of default are yet to be resolved.

The rate of recovery of Gross NPAs of banks have been steadily declining in the past twelve years and hit the lowest level of 20.8 per cent in 2016-17, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India. During 2015-17 period, the average recovery ratio of Indian banks was 26.4 per cent with recovery by private sector banks at 41.0 per cent being much higher than by public sector banks at 25.1 per cent.

“Recovery of banks’ NPAs remains poor, having declined to 20.8 per cent by end-March 2017 from 61.8 per cent in 2009,” the RBI said in its Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2016-17 released last month. After peaking in 2009 and remaining well above 40 per cent in the earlier years, the recovery rate has declined over the years, as per the RBI data.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App