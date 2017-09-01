Finance Ministry, RBI discuss scope for more surplus transfer in FY18

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Source: PTI/File) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Source: PTI/File)

A day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released its annual report detailing the demonetisation-related figures, the finance ministry said that it’s in talks with the central bank to see if there’s scope for transfer of more surplus in this financial year. “In Budget we had estimated Rs 58,000 crore, RBI has calculated surplus of Rs 44,000 crore, RBI has transferred Rs 30,000 crore to the government. We are discussing with the RBI whether there is scope for more transfer as we have our budget estimate at Rs 58,000 crore…we are discussing whether some more transfer of surplus can come from here (RBI),” Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg told reporters.

RBI earlier this month had transferred Rs 30,659 crore as dividend to the government, less than half of the amount of Rs 65,876 crore that it

had transferred in the previous year. Garg also said that some amount of the scrapped currency notes is still out of the system including north-eastern areas. “Rs 16,000 crore of currency is still out of the banking system,” he said. However, he ruled out opening another window for depositing the scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. “At this point…no way,” he said.

Garg said the government never said it didn’t expect the scrapped currency notes to come back. “There was clear expectation that much of it (demonetised notes) will come back. Whether all of it will come, people had different estimates and guesses. But the Centre never said it expected any currency not to come back,” Garg said. He said demonetisation has been helpful for removal of fake currency from the system and despite the rush to exchange demonetised notes, the system was careful not to bring fake currency into the system.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App