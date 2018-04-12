Finance Ministry questions labour ministry over EPFO rate

The finance ministry has written to the labour and employment ministry questioning the fixation of interest rate of 8.55 per cent for the subscribers of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for 2017-18. In a letter last month, the Finance Ministry has questioned the sustainability of the interest rate along with raising concerns over the low surplus available with the retirement body after the interest rate payout to its subscribers.

“We have written to the labour ministry asking them to explain the reasoning for recommending the interest rate at 8.55 per cent. The EPFO should consider reducing the rate,” an official said. In February, the CBT of the EPFO had recommended slashing the interest rate for its 5-crore subscribers to a five-year low of 8.55 per cent for 2017-18 from 8.65 per cent in the previous year.

