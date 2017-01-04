Distribute 40 per cent cash in rural areas: RBI to banks

Reserve Bank of India (Source: File) Reserve Bank of India (Source: File)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed banks to distribute at least 40 per cent of currency notes in rural areas to mitigate the hardships of poor and marginal farmers due to cash deficit following the withdrawal of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

“On observing that bank notes being supplied to rural areas is not commensurate with the local requirements, some steps have already been initiated,” the RBI said on Tuesday. The RBI move follows reports about cash crunch in several rural areas across the country at a time when elections are due in states like UP, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

The RBI said banks should advise their currency chests to step up issuance of fresh notes to rural branches of regional rural banks, District Central Co-operative Banks and commercial banks, white label ATMs in rural areas and post offices in rural areas on priority basis which are considered main rural channels of distribution. ” As the rural requirements could vary from district to district depending on variations in the rural and urban mix of each district in terms of relative shares in CASA deposits and number of deposit accounts, to facilitate a need based approach in this regard a certain percentage of allocation has been assigned to each district depending on the rural and urban mix,” the RBI said.

“Accordingly, all currency chests operating in a district must issue bank notes to the above mentioned distribution channels in the indicated proportion. The indicated proportion may be maintained on weekly average basis at each chest level as it may be difficult to stick to the proportion on daily basis,” the RBI said.

According to the RBI, currency chests should issue bank notes in denominations of Rs 500 and below. “In particular ATMs, including WLAOs, may be issued Rs 500s and Rs 100s and among ATMs category, off-site ATMs should be allocated higher proportion of cash as against on site ATMs as they are more important in last mile currency connectivity,” it said.

Existing stock of other denominations notes below Rs 100 should be issued liberally, the RBi said.

“Banks should indent for coins, obtain supply from Issue departments of Reserve Bank of India, if required, and ensure supply to public on priority basis,” the RBI notification said.