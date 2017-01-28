Demonetisation: Tax dept asks 176 banks to file statement of financial transactions before January 31

According to the sources, the department also conducted a three-day workshop this week with at least 50 city-based bankers and post-office officials to apprise them of the format and the procedure for submitting the SFT. According to the sources, the department also conducted a three-day workshop this week with at least 50 city-based bankers and post-office officials to apprise them of the format and the procedure for submitting the SFT.

The intelligence and criminal investigation wing of the tax department in Mumbai has written to 176 public, private and co-operative banks, asking them to file statement of financial transactions (SFTs) for 50 days after demonetisation before January 31, said sources familiar with the development. According to the sources, the department also conducted a three-day workshop this week with at least 50 city-based bankers and post-office officials to apprise them of the format and the procedure for submitting the SFT with the Income-Tax department using Form 61 A.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Earlier this month, the tax department had asked banks to give the SFTs, detailing cash deposits between November 10 and December 30, 2016 along with figures of deposits in similar accounts for the period April 1-November 8, 2016 by January 31, 2017. Under the SFT, banks and post-offices have been mandated to submit all information on cash deposits in current accounts of Rs 12.5 lakh and above during the demonetisation. In case of other accounts, the cash deposit limit is Rs 2.5 lakh and above. Under tax norms, an incorrect filing by any entity can attract a penalty of Rs 50,000. The SFT can be filed on the e-filing portal of the tax agency.

“The data is crucial for examination of cash deposits by the tax department. We are trying to sensitise the banks about the importance of filing the SFT. So far we have been getting information on only very high-value transactions from the FIU (Financial Intelligence Unit). With the SFT, we will be able to get data on all deposits above the set limit. We have received good response from the bankers and hope all the banks will file the SFT before January 31,” said a tax official.

As per reports, the tax department has detected deposits worth Rs 3-4 lakh crore of tax-evaded income during the 50-day deposit window available after the government’s decision to scrap high-denomination currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000.