‘Benefits will be visible in medium to long term’

Unfazed by the Opposition’s attack over demonetisation in the wake of RBI’s disclosures about banned currency notes, the government on Thursday suggested that its benefits shall be visible in “medium to long term” and will move the country towards a “much cleaner, transparent and honest system”. “Those who are not well informed are projecting as if they are fully informed,” said a top government official criticising the Opposition’s political attack after RBI revealed that almost 99 per cent of banned currency was returned.

“It was never the stated objective of the government to let the valid currencies be burnt by the holders … One should look at the benefit over medium to long term due to widening of the tax base, rather than one time destruction of currency,” said the top government official suggesting that demonetisation will enhance the formalisation of economy leading to widening of tax collection to the tune of about Rs 2 lakh crore in next 10 years.

“If the increase in tax collection due to widening of base is of the order of Rs 20,000 crore the NPV for 10 years will be Rs 2 lakh crore; with discount rate and nominal growth in tax cancelling out the impact of each other,” reasoned the official citing statistics of increased tax return filing and collections.

The government also rejected Opposition’s criticism saying that the move has led to “greater formalisation” of the economy that will have a cascading effect for the country.

“Demonetisation appears to have led to an acceleration in the financialisation of savings. In parallel, there is a shift towards greater formalisation of the economy in the near term aided by the introduction of goods and services tax (GST),” said the government official citing statistics of increased assets under management of mutual funds, jump in the net inflows into mutual funds and sharp rise in insurance premium collections.

The government sources also argued that demonetisation has been a great help in tackling black money by putting an identity to previously anonymous cash holdings.

“Why should we remove excess currency from the system? Why should we curtail cash transactions? It is a common knowledge that cash is anonymous. When demonetisation was implemented, one of the intended objectives was to put identity on the cash holdings in the economy. With the return of Rs 15.28 lakh crore to the formal banking system, almost entire cash holding of the economy now has an address. It is no more anonymous,” reasoned the official justifying the demomentisation drive as an effective effort towards curbing black money.

In this context, the officials reminded how the Sebi has introduced a ‘Graded Surveillance Measure’ in stock exchanges after the demonetisation. “This measure has been introduced in over 800 securities by the exchanges. Inactive and suspended companies many a times are used as harbours of manipulative minds. In order to ensure that such suspicious companies do not languish in exchanges, over 450 such companies have been delisted and demat accounts of their promoters have been frozen; they have also been barred to be directors of listed companies,” revealed the government source as measures taken by the government to tackle corruption after demonetisation. “Around 800 companies listed on erstwhile regional exchanges are not traceable and a process has been initiated to declare them as vanishing companies,” added the source.

“In an overall analysis, it would not be wrong to say that country has moved on to a much cleaner, transparent and honest system,” added the senior government official on the condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to publicly counter political comments from the Opposition.

Short-term impact

* Suspicious transaction reports filed by banks during FY17 up to 3,61,214 from 61,361 in FY16

* MFs’ AUM hits all-time high of over Rs 17.5 lakh cr by March 2017 and rose to Rs 20 lakh cr by July 2017

* Net inflows in MFs between Nov 2016 to June 2017 at Rs 1.7 lakh cr against Rs 9,160 cr in the year-ago period

* Total transactions with PPIs rose from Rs 48,800 crore in FY16 to Rs 83,800 crore in FY17

* In FY17, Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) of Rs 1000 denomination rose from 1.43 lakh pieces to 2.56 lakh pieces

* In FY16, there were 2.4 FICNs of Rs 500 and 5.8 pieces of Rs 1000 for every million notes processed, which rose to 5.5 pieces and 12.4 pieces after demonetisation

