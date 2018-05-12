Demanding salary revision, over 10 lakh bankers announce two-day nation-wide strike on May 30-31

“Over 10 lakh bankers in government and private banks will go on a 48-hour strike starting on May 30,” an AIBEA leader said. (File photo) “Over 10 lakh bankers in government and private banks will go on a 48-hour strike starting on May 30,” an AIBEA leader said. (File photo)

Demanding revision of salaries, private and public sector banks (PSBs) employees have announced to go on two-day nation-wide strike on May 30-31. “Over 10 lakh bankers in government and private banks will go on a 48-hour strike starting on May 30,” IANS quoted an All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) leader, as saying.

The strike has been announced against ‘a meagre’ 2 per cent hike offered by the management body, Indian Banks’ Association (IBA). On May 5 in Mumbai, IBA made two unacceptable propositions including an offer of 2 per cent hike in the wage bill cost as on March 31, 2017, United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) said in a statement.

“The management body also maintained that the negotiations on officers demands would be restricted up to Scale III only,” PTI quoted AIBEA General Secretary C H Vekatachalam as saying.

The IBA, in the last 10th Bipartite Wage Settlement, had agreed to an increment of 15 per cent over the total wage bill. It was made effective from November 1, 2012.

Venkatachalam said, “The strike notice has been served to Indian Banks Association (IBA) representing the bank management and the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), New Delhi.”

UFBU is an umbrella body of nine unions, including AIBEA, All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW).

Questioning the rationale of this meagre hike at a time when inflation is uncontrolled, AIBOC joint general secretary Ravinder Gupta said, “When prices go up unabated, can wages be depressed. Is it fair to deny reasonable wage increase?”

“Unions also demanded that all scales or grades of officers should be included in the wage revision as has been the practice since 1979. Unions also demanded that as advised by the government, the IBA should complete the process without further delay,” NOBW vice president Ashwani Rana said.

Vekatachalam said the government is also aware that despite their repeated letters, there is no progress in the negotiations and no offer was made to the Unions till the meeting held on May 5, 2018. “This shows that the government is also not serious about early wage settlement in the banks, he said.

The AIBEA General Secretary also said, “It is unfortunate that when the government wants and expects bank employees and officers to extend all co-operation to implement all the schemes of the government through the banks, when it comes to the legitimate demands for a reasonable and fair increase in wages, the government is not paying serious attention.”

