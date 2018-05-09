Delhi’s catering, pandal firms: I-T dept detects Rs 100-crore evasion after raids

More than 15 lockers are still under prohibitory orders, they added. The catering, tent and pandal operators have not been identified. More than 15 lockers are still under prohibitory orders, they added. The catering, tent and pandal operators have not been identified.

The Income Tax Department has unearthed an over Rs 100 crore of undisclosed income following searches and surveys against three major groups engaged in catering and pandal services in Delhi and adjoining areas.

43 premises of three major tent and catering operators were searched and surveyed since May 3 by the Delhi investigation wing of the I-T department. Till now, Rs 1.82 crore undisclosed cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.49 crore has been seized, officials said. More than 15 lockers are still under prohibitory orders, they added. The catering, tent and pandal operators have not been identified.

The department found that the businesses were evading tax for many years by under-reporting their sales and service charges, officials said. “Some of these entities have also claimed bogus expenses in the form of purchases shown etc from shell entities,” one of the officials said.

The tax department has detected plethora of documents showing undisclosed cash receipts, with several mobile messages showing particulars of such deals. “All these incriminating evidences have been seized/impounded and currently these are being scrutinised,” the official said.

The amount of undisclosed income detected in this case could go well over the prima facie estimate of Rs 100 crore, officials said. The extent of evasion, in some cases, is about 100 per cent of the income earned, they said.

