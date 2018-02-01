December quarter: ICICI Bank standalone net falls 32.4 per cent on high NPAs

Consolidated net profit down 27% at `1,894 cr for quarter to Dec 2017.(File Photo) Consolidated net profit down 27% at `1,894 cr for quarter to Dec 2017.(File Photo)

ICICI Bank has reported a 32.43 per cent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 1,650 crore during the quarter ended December 2017 from Rs 2,442 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal as treasury income declined during the quarter.

Managing director and CEO Chanda Kochhar attributed the dip in profit to the very low treasury income, which slid by over 92 per cent to a low Rs 66 crore on hardening of yields.

However, in Q3 of last year, non-interest income included Rs 893 crore of treasury gains due to increase in liquidity and decline in yields following demonetisation and Rs 82 crore of exchange rate gains relating to overseas operations (subsequently reversed in Q4-2017 as the RBI disallowed recognition of such gains in the P&L account).

The bank posted an over 27 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,894 crore for the quarter to December 2017 as against a net profit of Rs 2,611 crore in the corresponding October-December quarter of 2016-17.

Asset quality of the bank witnessed further deterioration with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) moving up to Rs 46,038 crore (7.82 per cent of the gross advances) as on December 31, 2017 against Rs 38,084 crore (7.20 per cent) on December 31, 2016. Recoveries and upgrades were Rs 1,108 crore from non-performing loans in Q3-2018 compared to Rs 1,029 crore in Q2-2018 and Rs 625 crore in Q3-2017, the bank said.

Kochhar said none of divergences which were found by RBI were beyond the 15 per cent threshold set by the regulator, beyond which a bank has to disclose it as a divergence.

The bank had outstanding loans of Rs 10,060.75 crore to 18 account holders against which insolvency proceedings have been initiated. Of this, 98.6 per cent amounting to Rs 9,915.06 crore has been advanced to accounts classified as NPA. The bank has made provisions of Rs 3,662.59 crore against these outstanding loans.

The total domestic loan growth was at 16 per cent year-on-year as on December 31, 2017 compared to 13 per cent on September 30, 2017. Retail loans grew by 22 per cent year-on-year at December 31, 2017 compared to 19 per cent year-on-year at September 30, 2017.

Income on consolidated basis was higher at Rs 28,501 crore during the quarter ended December of 2017-18 as against Rs 27,876 crore in the same period a year ago, the bank said. Net interest income grew by 6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,705 crore in the quarter ended December 2017 compared to Rs 5,363 crore in the quarter ended December 2016. Domestic net interest margin was 3.53 per cent and the overall net interest margin was 3.14 per cent in Q3-2018. Non-interest income was Rs 3,167 crore in Q3-2018 compared to Rs 3,939 crore in Q3-2017. Provisions declined sequentially from Rs 4,503 crore in Q2-2018 to Rs 3,570 crore in Q3-2018.

