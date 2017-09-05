DBS Bank gets RBI nod for subsidiary in India

This latest investment follows a number of strategic initiatives that DBS rolled out in India over the past few years. (File Photo) This latest investment follows a number of strategic initiatives that DBS rolled out in India over the past few years. (File Photo)

DBS Bank India, part of Singapore-based financial services group DBS Group Holdings, has received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to convert its existing India franchise to a locally incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary (WOS) in India. DBS, the first foreign lender to seek RBI approval, had applied for the licence way back in 2014 to operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary. The application has been pending with finance ministry, which took time to grant approval due to lack of a precedent. DBS is the second bank after State Bank of Mauritius to receive the nod. “We have received an in-principle approval from RBI to start working as a wholly-owned subsidiary,” said Piyush Gupta, chief executive of the bank.

Gupta said even though the approval provides for 12 months to get the final approval, the bank is confident of getting it in 6-9 months. He said the issue of capital gains tax has been sorted out and there will be no requirement for the bank to pay the levy. DBS India has over 12 branches now with over 1 million customers. Since the 2008 global credit crisis, the RBI had been insisting that large foreign banks should convert their operations into wholly-owned subsidiaries (WOS) in the country to insulate the local operations from any difficulties which the parent may face in their home market.

This latest investment follows a number of strategic initiatives that DBS rolled out in India over the past few years. In April 2016, it launched digibank, and has acquired around 1.5 million customers to date.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App