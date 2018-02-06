Corporate tax to come down to 25% once exemptions end: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/Files) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/Files)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said the government should be able to reduce tax rate for top companies only after phasing out the tax exemptions, which was a “challenge” since each exemption has a sunset clause. About 7,000 companies for which the corporate tax rate is yet to be lowered to 25 per cent are currently paying an average tax rate of 22-23 per cent, Jaitley said. The Budget has reduced the tax rate for firms with annual sales up to Rs 250 crore to 25 per cent from peak rate of 30 per cent.

“We do realise that Indian companies need to have investible surplus and therefore it’s necessary to lower that rate (corporate tax rate). I had categorically stated that this will be achieved by phasing out exemptions. Obviously, in the exemptions there is a challenge that each exemption has a sunset date and this country having gone through the convulsions of Vodafone experience, now we are all very skeptical about any retrospective actions,” Jaitley said.

“And therefore if you phase out the exemptions ahead of the sunset clause, you are accused of doing something which has a retrospective effect because people have set up businesses on the basis of those exemptions. So it’s not an easy deal that you write off those exemptions in advance so we have allowed the exemptions to die a natural death as the sunset clause comes in and probably then the potential of the budget itself to absorb the loss of revenue would be much higher,” he said.

“I understand from the income tax department data that from the 7,000 companies which are left out from the 25 per cent category, in fact, on an average are paying only 22-23 per cent. Once the exemptions phase out, our potential to move further could possibly increase,” Jaitley added.

The government expects to meet the fiscal deficit target comfortably in the next year as collections from GST are slated to improve and increase in the direct taxpayer base should add to the Centre’s kitty, he said

On inclusion of petroleum products, he said states are not keen on inclusion of petrol and diesel under GST, but natural gas and real estate can become part of it. “If you have noticed, the revenues are systematically improving and GST Council is trying to trim the 28 per cent bracket and my own view is that eventually it will get restricted to demerit and luxury,” he added.

He said the 0.3 per cent slippage in the fiscal deficit target would appear to be “statistical” since the government received GST revenues for only 11 months this fiscal. “The two three anti evasion measure that are possible are put in place, the compliance level in GST will improve. That will probably improve upon the collection and therefore meeting the fiscal deficit target in coming year would be much easier than what it was in current year,” Jaitley said.

“Because this was the transformational year. Next year the cycle would be completed and would be…I do believe that 0.3 per cent slippage is you translate that missing Rs 36,000 crore revenue of 12th month that accounts for a large part or at least some significant part of 0.3 per cent for this year. So a large part of this slippage is statistical on character because of the absence of one month. Next year with the cycle completed hopefully tax buoyancy will be higher, it has already reached a reasonable high level,” Jaitley said.

The government has kept the fiscal deficit target at 3.5 per cent for the current year, against the original commitment of 3.2 per cent. For the next year, the target is 3.3 per cent against the original aim of 3.0 per cent. On the issue of bringing petrol and diesel under the GST regime, Jaitley said: “So far the mood of most of the states is not in favour of including it (petrol and diesel). But I’m sure as the GST experience moves on, I think natural gas, real estate which includes land, these are areas which are to be brought in and then probably at some stage we will try for petrol and diesel and then of course potable alcohol.”

Earlier speaking at the same event, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Neeraj Kumar Gupta, said the government is working on floating a debt ETF (Exchange Traded Fund). “We are in the process of conceiving a debt ETF so that CPSEs which are raising almost Rs 3 lakh crore from market through bond route individually their strength can be leveraged, their efficiency of bonds can be further improved. If the cost of borrowing goes down, the capacity to expand goes up,” Gupta said.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App