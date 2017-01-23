Co-operative banks have weakest anti-money laundering mechanism, says report

The threat and vulnerability of money laundering in cooperative banks was pegged at 0.39 (medium low) on a scale of 0-10, zero being least vulnerable. The threat and vulnerability of money laundering in cooperative banks was pegged at 0.39 (medium low) on a scale of 0-10, zero being least vulnerable.

Cooperative banks have the “weakest” anti-money laundering (AML) and combating terrorist financing (CFT) mechanisms, with their staff having no knowledge regarding “usefulness” of suspicious transaction report (STR), a multi-agency analysis report collated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said. The findings are based on investigations carried out by agencies including Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), ED, Income Tax department and CBI that recently started looking into large volume deposits in banks after November 8 demonetisation.

According to this report, cooperative banks constitute 3.25 per cent of the entire banking sector and the threat and vulnerability of money laundering in cooperative banks was pegged at 0.39 (medium low) on a scale of 0-10, zero being least vulnerable.

The analysis report, accessed by The Indian Express, also states that the knowledge of anti-money laundering rules and regulations of all cooperative bank staff was a major concern.

It stated that “large number of banks file suspicious transactions report (STR) but do not have much information about the usefulness of such reports in respect of cooperative banks”.

According to the report, one of the major challenges these banks face is availability of independent identification infrastructure.

“This is one of the major limitations in respect of AML and CFT framework in the country. Out of the six officially valid documents (OVD), only two i.e Aadhaar and PAN card can be verified,” it observed. The report further stated that it was not possible to confirm the veracity of details of other OVDs such as driving licence, NREGA card, among others.