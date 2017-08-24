Centre to set up Alternative Mechanism for bank mergers

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Source: PTI Photo) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Source: PTI Photo)

To expedite public sector bank merger, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a framework for consolidation among PSBs, including a proposal to set up an Alternative Mechanism (AM) to create strong banks. “The decision would facilitate consolidation among the Nationalised Banks to create strong and competitive banks,” the government said in a statement. As per the framework, mergers decisions should originate from the banks and these should be based on commercial decisions. The Alternative Mechanism will comprise of senior ministers of the government.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley said the AM will oversee the proposals coming from boards of public banks for consolidation and such a mechanism will enable quick facilitation. “You have large number of banks in the public sector. The object is to create strong banks. Our experience of consolidation has been positive so far,” he said.

Finance ministry officials have earlier said that the government sees a scope merging another 3-4 banks, after the State Bank of India merged five of its associate banks with itself last year. “The decision regarding creating strong and competitive banks would be solely based on commercial considerations,” Jaitley said.

“The proposals received from banks for in-principle approval to formulate schemes of amalgamation shall be placed before the Alternative Mechanism. After in-principle nod, the banks will take steps in accordance with law and Sebi’s requirements,” the government said in the statement. The final scheme will be notified by Central Government in consultation with the RBI, it said.

Consolidation will improve capacity of the banking system to absorb shocks, Jaitley said. “The decision is expected to facilitate the creation of strong and competitive banks in public sector to meet the credit needs of a growing economy, absorb shocks and have the capacity to raise resources without depending unduly on the state exchequer,” the statement said.

Country’s largest lender State Bank of India last year completed the process of merging State Bank Of Bikaner & Jaipur, State Bank Of Hyderabad, State Bank Of Mysore, State Bank Of Patiala and State Bank Of Travancore and Bharatiya Mahila Bank with itself. In the next phase of consolidation, while a merger among relatively strong banks is likely, weak banks are expected to shrink in their size.

The government said in its statement on Wednesday that the idea of consolidation was first suggested in 1991 but gathered pace in 2016. “In 1991, it was suggested that India should have fewer but stronger public sector banks. However, it was only in May 2016 that effective action to consolidate public sector banks began to be taken by announcing amalgamation of six banks into the State Bank of India. The merger was completed in record time, unlike earlier mergers of State Banks of Indore and Saurashtra,” the government said.

Mergers are expected to reduce the pressure on the government of providing capital to the banks. In 2015, Centre launched the Indradhanush programme, to infuse Rs 70,000 crore into public banks. The government estimates that public banks would require about Rs 1.8 lakh crore of capital. This year Centre will put in Rs 10,000 crore into public banks.

The RBI Governor Urjit Patel had said in April that the banking system in India could be better off if some public sector banks are consolidated so as to have fewer but healthier entities. Patel had also said that consolidation of banks could also entail sale of real estate where branches are redundant as well as offering voluntary retirement schemes to manage headcount and adding younger, digital-savvy personnel.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App