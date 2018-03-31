CBI registers preliminary enquiry into nexus between Deepak Kochhar and Videocon chief

The PE did not name ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar. (File Photo) The PE did not name ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar. (File Photo)

The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) into the alleged nexus between ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon group chairman Venugopal Dhoot. However, the PE did not name Chanda and officials said it had been registered to verify the allegations and a decision to include her name would be taken at a later stage. A PE is the first step to verify allegations of corruption.

As part of the procedure, the CBI collects material to determine if there is prima facie criminality requiring registration of an FIR. The agency normally has three months to decide whether to close the PE or convert it into a regular FIR.

ALSO READ: Videocon gets Rs 3250-crore loan from ICICI Bank, bank CEO’s husband gets sweet deal from Venugopal Dhoot

It has been alleged that Dhoot provided crores of rupees to a firm promoted by Deepak Kochhar and two relatives six months after Videocon group got Rs 3,250 crore as loan from ICICI Bank in 2012. The amount was part of the Rs 40,000-crore loan that Videocon group secured from a consortium of 20 banks led by SBI.

RELATED REPORT: Chanda Kochhar was on panel that cleared Videocon loan: ICICI Bank chairman MK Sharma

Dhoot allegedly gave Rs 64 crore in 2010 through a fully owned entity to NuPower Renewables Pvt Ltd (NRPL), which he had set up with Deepak Kochhar and two of his relatives. It is alleged that he transferred proprietorship of the company to a trust owned by Deepak Kochhar for Rs 9 lakh six months after he received the loan from ICICI Bank.

RELATED: Proxy advisory firms, lawyers: ICICI board needs to look into ethics, conflict of interest

It is not clear whether the CBI has named Dhoot, but sources said the PE mentions “unknown bank officials”. They added the PE was filed based on a complaint received few weeks back. ICICI bank chairman M K Sharma has clarified that Kochhar was part of the credit committee which sanctioned the loan but did not recuse herself from the committee. “The board doesn’t believe it represents a conflict as Videocon Group is not an investor in NuPower Renewables. Hence, there was no need for Chanda Kochhar to recuse herself from the committee,” Sharma said at a conference addressing TV channels on Thursday.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd