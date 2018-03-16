CBI registers another case related to Rs 9-crore fraud at PNB

The Brady House branch is at the centre of a storm over the fraudulent LoU scam. The Brady House branch is at the centre of a storm over the fraudulent LoU scam.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a fresh case relating to “fraudulent” issuance of Letter of Undertaking (LoU) worth Rs 9 crore to Chandri Papers and Allied Products by Punjab National Bank’s Brady House branch.

Former PNB employee Gokulnath Shetty and single-window operator at the branch, Manoj Kharat, who are facing CBI probe in the Rs 13,000 crore Modi-Choksi case, have been booked by the agency in the fresh FIR. The Brady House branch is at the centre of a storm over the fraudulent LoU scam.

The agency has also named the company and its directors — Aditya Rasiwasia and Ishwardas Agarwal — accused in the case, CBI said. The CBI has alleged that Shetty who retired on May 31, 2017, and Kharat entered into criminal conspiracy with directors of the company Aditya Rasiwasia and Ishwardas Agarwal. The agency has alleged that as part of the conspiracy to defraud the public sector bank, they got issued two LoUs for $1.4 million (about Rs 9.09 crore at the rate of Rs 64 per USD favouring SBI Antwerp, Belgium. The due date of payment for the LoUs was January 20, 2020.

Copy of the CBI FIR.

CBI has alleged that for the issuance of the two LoUs neither there was any available credit limit to the company nor any 110 per cent margin was retained by the bank. CBI had told a special court on Tuesday that PNB had given an additional complaint on February 22, claiming a further fraud of Rs 942 crore in respect of Foreign Letters of Credit (FLCs) issued to accused including Gitanjali Gems and its managing director, Mehul Choksi, raising the fraud amount to Rs 7,080.86 crore in one of the two FIRs in the case.

