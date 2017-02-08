CBDT issues third round of certificates to tax payers

CBDT chairman Sushil Chandra (File Photo) CBDT chairman Sushil Chandra (File Photo)

In continuation of the initiative of the government to acknowledge the contribution of tax payers by paying taxes towards nation building and promptness in filing of Income Tax Returns, Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT) has issued the third round of Certificates to nearly 3.74 lakh tax payers.

With this, the total number of certificates issued by CBDT now stands at approximately 23 lakh. Individual tax payers may take note that such certificates of appreciation are only sent by e-mail in various categories on the basis of the taxes paid by them for the Assessment Year 2016-17 where taxes have been paid in full, tax payers have no outstanding tax liabilities, the return is e-filed within the prescribed due date and verified through Digital Signature or Electronic Verification Code (EVC) or submission of signed ITR-V to CPC Bangalore.

The categories for individual taxpayers are:

* Platinum- taxpayers who have contributed Rs. one crore and above as tax

* Gold- taxpayers who have contributed between Rs. 50 lakh and Rs. one crore as tax

* Silver- taxpayers who have contributed between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 50 lakh as tax

* Bronze- taxpayers who have contributed between Rs. one lakh and Rs. 10 lakh as tax

Taxpayers are advised to verify and update their email address and mobile number on the e-filing website to receive electronic communication. It may be noted that taxpayers can provide up to two email and two mobile numbers in their profile. Therefore, it is strongly advised that taxpayers should provide their personal and regularly used email and mobile number as their primary email.

The CBDT urges taxpayers to e-file their returns in time and verify their return by submitting the Electronic Verification Code online or sending their ITR-V within the 120 day period so that they can be also acknowledged for their contribution.