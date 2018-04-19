Cash shortage in ATMs: Demonetisation ghost has returned to haunt govt, says Chidambaram

P Chidambaram. Express photo P Chidambaram. Express photo

Former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said the “ghost of demonetisation” has come back to haunt the government, adding that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has “seriously miscalculated” demand for cash in the post-harvest season. Terming the RBI’s statement of having sufficient cash as “unsatisfactory”, Chidambaram said if the RBI has printed and supplied sufficient cash, it must explain why there is a cash shortage.

He also said that the government is complaining that Rs 2,000 notes are being hoarded, but they were printed only to help hoarders. “After demonetising 500 and 1000 rupee notes, Govt printed Rs 2000 notes! Now, Govt is complaining that Rs 2000 notes are being hoarded!! We always knew that Rs 2000 notes were printed only to help hoarders,” he said in a series of tweets.

The RBI on Tuesday issued a clarification saying that there is sufficient cash in the RBI vaults and currency chests and that printing of the notes has been ramped up in all the four note presses. The central bank said that the shortage may be due to logistical issues in some areas. “The shortage may be felt in some pockets largely due to logistical issues of replenishing ATMs frequently and the recalibration of ATMs being still underway. RBI is closely monitoring both these aspects. Further, as a matter of abundant precaution, RBI is also taking steps to move currency to areas which are witnessing unusually large cash withdrawals,” the RBI said.

Chidambaram said that there is a possibility that ordinary people are withdrawing cash but not putting back their surplus cash into the banks. “It is possible that there is some loss of confidence in the banking system, thanks to the bank scams,” he said in one of the tweets.

He also questioned the recalibration of ATMs even after 17 months of demonetisation. “The ghost of demonetisation has come back to haunt the Govt/RBI. Why are ATMs still being re-calibrated even 17 months after demonetisation?,” he said.

The former finance minister pointed towards the slow rate of increase of currency in circulation. “Is it correct that currency in circulation has increased by only 2.75 per cent since demonetisation? If so, I maintain that Govt/RBI are not allowing money supply to grow at the same rate as the nominal GDP,” he said.

He said he supported digitisation, but the government cannot force the pace of digitisation or arbitrarily reduce the supply of cash.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App