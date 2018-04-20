Users can withdraw up to Rs 2,000 from PoS devices sans charge: State Bank of India

Debit card holders can use any of the 4.78 lakh PoS terminals of the bank to withdraw cash. Debit card holders can use any of the 4.78 lakh PoS terminals of the bank to withdraw cash.

In a move aimed at easing cash crunch in some parts of the country, State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest bank, has said people in smaller towns can withdraw up to Rs 2,000 a day from its PoS (point of sale) machines at retail outlets free of charge.

Debit card holders can use any of the 4.78 lakh PoS terminals of the bank to withdraw cash. “Debit card holders of SBI and all other banks can withdraw cash from PoS machines installed by SBI across various merchant locations…To reach out and facilitate maximum number of people looking for convenient cash withdrawal, SBI is also providing facilities of cash through ‘Cash@POS’ initiative,” SBI said in a statement.

Customer can use SBI and any other bank debit card to withdraw cash up to Rs 2000 in Tier 3 to 6 and up to Rs1000 in Tier 1 & 2 cities per card per day presently without any charges, said Neeraj Vyas, DMD and Chief Operating Officer, SBI.

RBI | Delay in calibrating ATMs for Rs 200 note, say banks, cash situation easing now

SBI has around six lakh PoS machines, of which 4.78 lakh are enabled to dispense cash to the customers of SBI as well as other banks which offer this facility. There have been reports of ATMs running dry from Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said the problem of cash crunch being faced in some states will be resolved by Friday as currency is being transported to areas which are facing the shortage. “It is not a uniform cash crunch problem. It is there in geographies like Telangana and Bihar. We are hoping that the problem will be resolved by tomorrow because cash is in transition and it is reaching these states by today evening,” Kumar said.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App