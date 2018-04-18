Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Cash crunch LIVE Updates: Govt meets with PSBs, assures 80% ATMs will function within 24 hours

Cash crunch live updates: The government today met with Public Sector Banks and assured that nearly 80 per cent of the ATMs will start functioning within 24 hours.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 18, 2018 2:33:46 pm
cash crunch, cash crunch banks, cash crunch news, arun jaitely, reserve bank of india, atm cash, indian express news, An ATM in Gujarat that has run out of cash. Express Photo

A day after the government said it was taking immediate steps to ensure that adequate currency available across ATMs in the country,
the government met with PSBs Wednesday and assured that nearly 80 per cent of the ATMs will start functioning within 24 hours.

On Tuesday, the Centre as well as the RBI said that they will ensure there is an adequate amount of cash in circulation, following reports that banks’ ATMs in several states had run out of notes. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government has ordered a five-fold increase in production of Rs 500 notes to total Rs 2,500 crore per day.

Live Blog

A Cash crunch has been reported in several states. Here are LIVE updates on the on-going developments

Highlights

    14:33 (IST) 18 Apr 2018
    Fix basic issues first: Narayanasamy

    Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy tweeted saying the government should first attend to basic problems of economy then only the Cash Crunch will be resolved.

    14:31 (IST) 18 Apr 2018
    'Cashless India': AAP targets Modi govt

    14:30 (IST) 18 Apr 2018
    In MP, people are still facing issues at ATMs
