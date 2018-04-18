Cash crunch LIVE Updates: Govt meets with PSBs, assures 80% ATMs will function within 24 hours

An ATM in Gujarat that has run out of cash. Express Photo An ATM in Gujarat that has run out of cash. Express Photo

A day after the government said it was taking immediate steps to ensure that adequate currency available across ATMs in the country,

the government met with PSBs Wednesday and assured that nearly 80 per cent of the ATMs will start functioning within 24 hours.

On Tuesday, the Centre as well as the RBI said that they will ensure there is an adequate amount of cash in circulation, following reports that banks’ ATMs in several states had run out of notes. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government has ordered a five-fold increase in production of Rs 500 notes to total Rs 2,500 crore per day.