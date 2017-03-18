‘Capital constraint, asset quality biggest hurdles for banks’

Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairman, SBI. (File Photo) Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairman, SBI. (File Photo)

State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya on Friday said that capital constraint and asset quality are the two biggest hurdles that Indian banks are facing currently. She said the asset quality concerns are on account of lack of demand and loans given during boom period in the decade. Bhattacharya also stressed on the need for a greater focus on agriculture to boost rural demand. Bhattacharya said that a revival in rural consumption will help banks in overcoming asset quality woes. “Revival will be slow unless rural balance sheets are repaired completely,” said Bhattacharya.

Bhattacharya said in order to have a sustainable growth, India needs to adopt a model led by the farming sector. “Agriculture sector would need thrust to drive the growth for economy. Two bad monsoons have killed the rural sector,” said Bhattacharya.

On the impact of demonetisation on farm sector, Bhattacharya said those segments like vegetable growers, who could not store produce and had to sale at cheap rates, were hit badly.

Congress moots breach of privilege against SBI chief

Mumbai: The leader of the opposition in the state assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil on Friday mooted a breach of privilege notice against SBI chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya for allegedly insulting sentiments of the House and farmers through her remarks on crop loan waiver.

According to Vikhe-Patil, Bhattacharya, by commenting on the crop loan waiver has shown disrespect to the sentiments of the elected legislatures who are raising the cause of the farmers. He said: “I submitted the privilege motion to the Speaker Haribhau Bagde.” ENS

