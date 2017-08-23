Cabinet approves framework for consolidation of public sector banks: Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (PTI Photo)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced that the union cabinet has given approval to the framework for consolidation of public sector banks. The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday afternoon after State Bank of India chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya called for more consolidation among the public sector banks, saying this could reduce their dependence on government for capital.

The SBI has merged all its five subsidiaries and Bharatiya Mahila Bank, which resulted in a massive spike in its provisions and bad loans ratio that touched double digits in the first consolidated results announced earlier this month. This led to the creation of the 45th largest bank in the world.

The cabinet meeting also decided to set up a commission to examine sub-categorization of OBCs, said Jaitley. He added that the commission will submit a report within 12 weeks once the chairperson is appointed.

On being asked about Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu offering to resign from the post following recent accidents, Jaitley said accountability is a good system in a government. “Prime Minister will take a decision on whatever request the railway minister has made,” said Jaitley.

