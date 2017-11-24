Bad debt: Banks look for credible buyers; no fall in value of assets, says SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar

State Bank of India chairman Rajnish Kumar. (Photo: PTI) State Bank of India chairman Rajnish Kumar. (Photo: PTI)

Banks have backed the government’s move to ban wilful defaulters and promoters, who have defaulted for over a year, from bidding for firms which are going insolvent, saying that resolution has to be “very credible” and the credibility of those who are bidding for assets would also need to be “examined”.

“We will be careful about a couple of things. The first thing is that resolution has to be very credible because the idea is that if we can save the asset from liquidation and we should save it. Secondly, when we are talking about resolution, the credibility of those who are bidding would also be examined,” State Bank of India chairman Rajnish Kumar said. “I will be happy when the resolution happens. I don’t mind some haircut but I don’t want to go bald.”

“The changes in the law will not bring down the valuation of the assets under resolution because there is lot of interest in these assets. Valuation has nothing to do whether the existing promoters are allowed to bid or not. Assets will go only on the fair value of the enterprise,” Kumar said. Bad debt resolution became a hot issue with the promoters of an insolvent steel company submitting an expression of interest for its assets. Even before the ordinance was issued, bankers were planning to shut out wilful defaulters from bidding for assets.

The RBI’s Internal Advisory Committee (IAC) had identified 12 large accounts of corporate borrowers who owe over Rs 5,000 crore each with an overall amount of over Rs 2,40,000 crore for insolvency proceedings under the newly enacted Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC). It has identified another list of at least 28 corporate borrowers and referred them for an early resolution. This fresh batch of firms are likely to come up for insolvency once the December 13 deadline is over.

SBI chairman said there’s good interest for assets on the block. “This presumption that there would be a few bidders is itself not correct. If there is value in any asset then we believe bidders will be very much interested. If you look at the expression of interest for many of the companies that are under NCLT, there is a good interest,” he said. The interest from bidders for a stressed account will be driven by the outlook for that industry and the quality of the asset. “So you have to distinguish between the quality of the promoter and the quality of the assets which they have created,” Kumar said.

Legal experts said the latest Ordinance will have an impact on guarantors as well. “Another impact of the Ordinance is to treat personal guarantors to corporate debtors in the same way as the corporate debtor. The effect of this amendment to Section 2(e) of the Code is to extend the Code to personal guarantors and give relief to such personal guarantors from civil action or proceedings against the guarantor, as if he/ she /it were the principal debtor. But such relief is subject to the caveat that such guarantor cannot make an application as a resolution application for a corporate debtor under insolvency resolution process or liquidation under the Code, as a restricted resolution applicant under Section 29A,” said Shardul Shroff, executive chairman, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.

“These amendments will save the government “blushes” in a situation where promoters of existing corporate debtors seeks massive haircuts in the guise of a resolution applicant in relation to a resolution plan. There is clear logic that those persons who have caused the insolvency or losses to the banking system cannot be beneficiary of the very asset that they have rendered non-performing at a reduced cost,” Shroff said.

A section of experts, however, say that minority shareholders of companies undergoing resolution are vulnerable. “While there is a need to protect the rights of minority shareholders and ensure liquidity, however speculative movements in stock prices of companies undergoing resolution in the IBC could lead to distortion in efficient resolution, particularly where conversion of debt or infusion of equity is proposed, and therefore steps to monitor and regulate speculative price movements through appropriate mechanisms for a two to three month window till clarity on resolution emerges should be considered in the larger interest of all stakeholders,” said Manish Aggarwal, partner and head — resolutions, KPMG.

As per World Bank’s ease of doing business index till 2016, insolvency resolution in India took 4.3 years on an average. This is much higher when compared to major economies. These delays were caused due to time taken to resolve cases in courts, and confusion due to a lack of clarity about the cumbersome process. The current Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 aims to provides for a time-bound process to resolve insolvency. When a default in repayment occurs, creditors gain control over debtor’s assets and must take decisions to resolve insolvency within a 180-day period (extendable by 90 days).

“We believe with the implementation of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), bank credit growth stand to expand sharply as we move closer to find resolution for stressed companies (the time period of resolution of the first set of 12 companies should mostly end in Q4 FY18). We find that in most of the countries, the bank credit growth increased manifold post the implementation of Code,” SBI said in a report. Most notably in China when Code was implemented in 2006, the bank credit grew by around 30 per cent in the third year (2009) post-implementation. Similar trends were visible in Poland and Spain. In some of the countries like Kazakhstan and UAE, the credit growth jumped immediately in the next year of implementation of Code. Germany experienced a 10-fold jump in credit growth just after implementation.

