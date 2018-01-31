Banks can keep recap bonds in HTM category; SBI tops list with Rs 8,800 crore

These bonds will be 10-15 years maturity and carry interest rate of 7.35-7.68 per cent, the finance ministry said in a notification on Tuesday. These are non-transferable special securities. These bonds will be 10-15 years maturity and carry interest rate of 7.35-7.68 per cent, the finance ministry said in a notification on Tuesday. These are non-transferable special securities.

The government on Tuesday allocated Rs 80,000 crore worth of recapitalisation bonds to 20 public sector banks, with State Bank of India buying the highest amount of Rs 8,800 crore of such bonds, followed by IDBI Bank buying bonds worth Rs 7,881 crore, Bank of India buying bonds worth Rs 6,975 crore.

These bonds will be 10-15 years maturity and carry interest rate of 7.35-7.68 per cent, the finance ministry said in a notification on Tuesday. These are non-transferable special securities. Funds raised by the government through issuance of these bonds will be used to capitalise the public sector banks.

The government said these bonds will not carry the status of an SLR (Statutory Liquidity Ratio) security. “The investment in the special security by the investing banks would not be considered as an eligible investment which they are required to make in Government securities in pursuance of any statutory provisions or directions applicable to the investing banks,” the Centre said in a notification.

The government will pay interest on these bonds on half yearly basis and banks can keep these securities in Held to Maturity (HTM) category.

The finance ministry last Wednesday announced the eleven weak banks will be given a total of Rs 52,311 crore to maintain their minimum capital requirement even as nine strong banks will get Rs 35,828 crore to pursue growth. The government expects capital infusion to result in additional credit deployment of Rs 5 lakh crore.

The eleven weak banks are currently under the RBI’s Prompt Corrective Action (PCA), which kicks in when banks breach regulatory norms on issues such as minimum capital, amount of non-performing assets and return on assets. The central bank enforces these guidelines to ensure that banks do not go bust and follow prompt measures to put their house in order.

A total of around Rs 1 lakh crore will be infused in the PSBs by March-end, which comprise Rs 80000 crore via recapitalisation bonds, Rs 8139 crore through gross budgetary support and Rs 10,312 crore of funds raised from the market, the government said last week.

“The special securities will be issued at par for the amount as per the application made by the eligible banks…The special securities will be issued in the form of “Stock” to be held at credit of the investing bank’s Subsidiary General Ledger Account maintained with Public Debt Office, Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai,” the government said in the notification.

Alongside the fund infusion, the government announced a set of measures to keep close watch on the asset quality of the banks, including “specialised monitoring” by agencies for corporate loans of more than Rs 250 crore. The government has also directed weak banks to cut their loans exposure to corporates 25 per cent of their risk weighted assets in the medium term.

The government has proposed corporate loans of more than Rs 250 crore will undergo “specialised monitoring” by agencies, which will raise red flags whenever the original covenants or terms of the loans are violated. A state-owned bank participating in consortium lending will need to have a minimum exposure of 10 per cent.

