Bank strike: Cheques worth Rs 2 lakh crore remain pending

Banking operations were hit on Tuesday by the day-long, nationwide strike called by employees of public sector banks with cheque clearance, money market, cash withdrawals and deposits getting hit. The employees and officers of public sector banks were on agitation for their various demands, including compensation from the government for the work bank employees did during demonetisation, strong mechanism for recovery of non-performing loans and action against bank loan defaulters. “Around Rs two lakh crore worth cehques were not cleared. Cash transactions remained crippled and ATM machines went dry after few hours,” said Vishwas Utagi of the All India Bank Employees Association.

Ten lakh employees and officers participated in the strike, he said. Clearing operations were paralysed in a big way despite the Reserve Bank keeping its operations open because employees were not available. ATMs ran dry at various places across the country. The All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) claimed success, saying all the branches kept their shutters down. “People could not go to banks to transact anything, deposit money, withdraw money or do any other transaction. Government treasury transactions could not be done, import and export transactions were hit, money market operations were not possible,” AIBEA general secretary C H Venkatachalam said.

“We have made sure that alternative banking transaction channels like ATMs are filled up with cash. By and large banks have made all efforts to minimise inconvenience to the customers,” Indian Banks Association chairman Rajeev Rishi said. Some private banks were also part of the strike called under the aegis of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU). Karur Vysya Bank and Federal Bank said Staff Union and Officers Association of the Bank under the banner of UFBU participated in the strike.