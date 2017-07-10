Bank of Japan raises economic view for 5 of 9 regions

Bank of Japan (Reuters Photo) Bank of Japan (Reuters Photo)

The Bank of Japan raised its economic assessment for five of the country’s nine regions in a quarterly report issued on Monday, saying exports and private consumption were gaining momentum. The central bank maintained its economic assessment for the remaining four regions. The report, issued at the BOJ’s quarterly meeting of its regional branch managers, will be among factors the bank’s board will scrutinise at its rate review on July 19-20.

