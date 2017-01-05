Bank fraud case: ED attaches Rs 6.5 crore assets of Bengaluru firm

ED has attached assets worth Rs 6.5 crore of a Bengaluru-based IT firm in connection with its money laundering probe for allegedly defrauding United Bank of India to the tune of Rs 30 crore. The agency, in a statement, said it had attached the assets after registering a case against NR Samantara, Director of Ignis Technology Solutions Private Limited.

The Enforcement Directorate had registered a complaint against Samantara and the firm under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on the basis of a CBI FIR in the same case.

“A residential building, two residential apartments, a vacant residential site, agricultural lands measuring 8 acres and 37 guntas (all in Bengaluru) and an industrial plot allotted by Odisha Industrial Development Corporation have been attached,” it said.

The case pertains to “cheating United Bank of India (UBI) to the tune of Rs 30 crore by fraudulent means in the matter of sanctioning and availing credit facilities”.

ED said its money laundering probe had “revealed the flow of illegal money generated from the said offence and used to acquire the attached properties”.