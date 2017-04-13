‘Bank asset quality remains weak, non-performing assets to rise’

Image for representational purposes Image for representational purposes

The outlook on the asset quality of the Indian banking sector seems to be weak even as the fresh non-performing asset (NPA) generation rate continues to show signs of moderation, rating agency ICRA has said. The fresh additions to gross NPAs during the third quarter of FY2017 stood lower at Rs 26,400 crore as compared to Rs 1,36,000 crore during nine months of FY2017, partly aided by higher write-offs during the last quarter. The annualised fresh NPA generation declined to 4.1 per cent during Q3 FY2017 as compared with 10.7 per cent during Q4 of FY2016, 6.1 per cent during Q1 FY2017 and 5.8 per cent during Q2 FY2017, it said in a report.

ICRA has projected the GNPAs to increase to Rs 7,50,000-7,70,000 crore (9.7-10 per cent) by end of FY2017 and Rs 8,20,000-850,000 crore (9.9-10.3 per cent) by the end of FY2018 with upside risks in case of slower resolution of SDR accounts leading to higher slippages.

According to Karthik Srinivasan, senior vice president, ICRA, while the declining fresh NPA generation may reflect the easing asset quality pressures, the large quantum of fresh slippages outside the standard restructured advances also reflects the asset quality pressure outside the restructured book.” As per ICRA’s estimates, 55 per cent and 77 per cent of fresh NPAs generated during Q3 FY2017 and 9M FY2017 respectively were outside the restructured book.

