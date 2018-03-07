Bandhan Bank to float initial public offering soon, aims to raise Rs 2,500 crore

According to reports, the bank is aiming to raise over Rs 2,500 crore through the IPO. According to reports, the bank is aiming to raise over Rs 2,500 crore through the IPO.

Private sector lender Bandhan Bank is set to float its initial public offering (IPO) soon, said sources in the know of the development. “The deal will happen shortly. They are in advanced stages. It should happen soon,” said a banker involved with the offer.

The Kolkata-headquartered bank plans to issue 11.92 crore shares. This includes a fresh issue of 9.76 crore shares and an offer for sale of 2.16 crore shares. The lender filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in January.

According to reports, the bank is aiming to raise over Rs 2,500 crore through the IPO. Bandhan Bank said in its DRHP that as per the terms of the RBI’s new bank licensing guidelines, the equity shares of the bank are required to be listed on the stock exchanges within three years from the date of commencement of business of the bank. For Bandhan Bank, the cut-off date is August 22, 2018.

Bandhan Bank reported a net profit of Rs 1,111.9 crore in FY17 and a net profit of Rs 657.6 crore for the six months ended September 2017. As of September 30, 2017, Bandhan Bank’s deposits and gross advances (including IBPC/ Assignment) stood at Rs 25,442 crore and Rs 22,110 crore respectively, as per its DRHP.

Bandhan Bank was started as a microfinance company in 2001 and converted to a bank in 2015. The Kolkata-headquartered bank has two divisions — general banking and micro banking, offering a range of retail financial solutions, including a variety of savings and loan products.

Bandhan Bank’s plans to go public comes at a time when the issues by RBL Bank Ltd and small finance banks—AU Small Finance Bank, Ujjivan Financial Services and Equitas Holdings — have given handsome returns to investors. The stocks of RBL Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Ujjivan and Equitas have gone up by 109 per cent, 62.8 per cent, 67.2 per cent and 28.8 per cent, respectively, from their issue price. In 2017, 36 companies raised Rs 67,147 crore through IPOs. FE

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App