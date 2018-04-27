Axis Bank reports Rs 2,189-crore loss in Q4; bad loans up 61 per cent

Rs 16,536 crore loans slipped; corporate lending slippages stood at Rs 13,938 core. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran Rs 16,536 crore loans slipped; corporate lending slippages stood at Rs 13,938 core. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran

In one of the worst quarterly results by a private sector bank, Axis Bank on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 2,189 crore for the quarter ended March 2018 as against a profit of Rs 1,225 crore in the same period of last year due to higher provisioning for bad loans.

The bank substantially raised its provisioning to cover for bad loans and contingencies during the quarter to Rs 7,179 crore as against Rs 2,581 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the bank said. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank soared to Rs 34,248 crore as of March 2018 as against Rs 21,280 crore, a jump of 61 per cent in a year. Its gross NPA and net NPA levels rose to 6.77 per cent and 3.40 per cent of advances from 5.28 per cent and 2.56 per cent as on December 31, 2017, respectively. The bank also wrote off Rs 3,887 crore during the quarter.

The bank has recognised slippages of Rs 16,536 crore during the fourth quarter. “This includes an accelerated recognition in the stressed loan book of the bank, particularly in the power sector. It also includes a one-time impact driven by recent regulatory guidelines on resolution of stressed assets,” the bank said.

Corporate lending slippages stood at Rs 13,938 crore. As much 90 per cent of this came from disclosed BB rated and below accounts. The BB and below rated book has declined by 44 per cent in this quarter and stood at Rs 8,994 crore. This is 1.8 per cent of the bank’s gross customer assets, and is down to one-fourth of the 7.3 per cent peak reached in June 2016.

According to the bank, recoveries and upgrades were Rs 3,401 crore while write-offs during the quarter were Rs 3,887 crore. Net slippages (before write-offs) in retail and SME stood at Rs 491 crore and Rs 67 crore respectively. As on March 2018, the bank’s provision coverage, as a proportion of gross NPAs including prudential write-offs, stood at 65 per cent.

Total income of the bank during January-March 2018 stood at Rs 14,559.85 crore, slightly up from Rs 14,181.31 crore earned in the same period of 2016-17. The bank’s balance sheet grew 15 per cent and stood at Rs 691,330 crore as on March 31, 2018. Advances grew 18 per cent to Rs 439,650 crore.

Earlier this month, the proposed three-year term of Shikha Sharma as Managing Director & CEO of Axis Bank was cut to just seven months following the Reserve bank of India’s directive to the board to reconsider her three-year term. Sharma will now leave Axis Bank in December 2018.

While the third three-year term of Sharma — who built her career in ICICI Bank along with Chanda Kochhar who is now facing allegations of conflict of interest in extending loans to the Videocon group — will end in June 2018, the RBI had asked the Axis Bank board headed by non-executive chairman Sanjiv Mishra to reconsider its decision to offer a fresh three-year term from June 2018 till 2021. The RBI listed several reasons, including soaring non-performing assets (NPAs) with the bank reporting a divergence of Rs 5,633 crore in the second quarter of 2017-18 and Rs 4,867 crore in FY 2016-17 in bad loans for not supporting the board’s recommendation to grant a fourth term for Sharma.

