Axis Bank Q1 net profit falls 16% to Rs 1,306 crore

Private sector lender Axis Bank on Tuesday reported a 16.06 per cent decline in net profit to Rs1,305.60 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, against Rs 1555.53 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The bank’s asset quality worsened as gross bad loan ratio as a percentage of total loans and advances almost doubled to 5.03 per cent as on June 30 this year, from 2.54 per cent on June 30, 2016.

However, the revenues of the lender rose to Rs 14,052.30 crore during April-June quarter of the current fiscal, compared to Rs 13,852.18 crore in the year-ago period, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Axis bank’s net NPAs or bad loans increased to 2.30 per cent of net advances furnished by June-end from 1.08 per cent a year ago. In absolute terms, gross NPAs stood at Rs 22,030.87 crore as on June 30, 2017 compared to Rs 9,553.17 crore a year earlier. Net NPAs were at Rs 9,765.98 crore, up from Rs 4,010.23 crore a year earlier.

“During the quarter, additions to gross NPAs were Rs 3,519 crore, recoveries and upgrades were Rs 306 crore, while write-offs during the quarter were Rs 2,462 crore,” said the bank in a statement.

However, there was not very significant uptick in bank’s provisioning for bad loans and contingencies, which stood at Rs 2,341.93 crore for the quarter, as against Rs 2,117.17 crore in the same period last fiscal.

The country’s third largest private sector lender said that during the quarter it has put in place a policy for making provisions for standard assets at rates higher than regulatory minimum, based on evaluation of risk and stress in certain sectors as per RBI norms. Accordingly, the bank has made enhanced standard asset provisioning at 1 per cent on four sectors — power, iron and steel, infrastructure construction and telecommunications services. Axis Bank said it has made Rs 184 crore additional provision for these sectors during the June quarter.

The bank also said CASA deposits grew 25 per cent year-on-year and constituted 49 per cent of total deposits. Savings and current account deposit balances showed 22 per cent and 30 per cent growth, respectively.

Other income (non-interest income) of the lender during the quarter increased 9.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,999.81 crore, with fee income growth of 16 per cent but operating profit declined 4 percent to Rs 4,291.16 crore in the first quarter.

Shares of the bank closed 1.94 per cent down at Rs544.65 a piece on BSE on Tuesday. However, the stock of the bank has returned over 21 per cent since this calendar year while it declined 1.65 per cent on yearly basis.

