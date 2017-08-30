Arun Jaitley after RBI report LIVE: Some do not understand demonetisation

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Files) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Files)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday hit back at the Congress for criticising the Reserve Bank of India for demonetisation. Jaitley said that those criticising demonetisation do not understand it. “Object of demonetisation was not confiscation of money. Object of demonetisation was that India is predominantly high cash economy therefore that scenario requires to be significantly altered,” said Jaitley in a press conference after the RBI released its annual report on the demonetised notes. According to the RBI annual report, 99 percent of the demonetised notes have returned back in the system.

Reacting to the RBI report, former finance minister P Chidambaram lashed out at the reserve bank saying the decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes did not give the desired result.

