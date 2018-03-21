Are you an SBI customer? These cheque books will become invalid from April 1, 2018

A total of five erstwhile associate banks and BMB merged with SBI with effect from April last year. A total of five erstwhile associate banks and BMB merged with SBI with effect from April last year.

Customers of the erstwhile associate banks and the Bharatiya Mahila Bank (BMB) should apply for new cheque books by March 31, State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, has announced.

Last year, a total of five erstwhile associate banks and BMB merged with SBI with effect from April. The SBI had earlier extended the deadline for the customers of these banks twice. Now, the old cheque books of associate banks and BMB will not be valid after March 31, 2018, SBI said on its Twitter handle.

The SBI stated that customers can apply for the new cheque books via internet banking (onlineSBI.com) and mobile banking or by visiting its ATMs and branches. “All customers of erstwhile Associate Banks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank are requested to apply for SBI cheque books by 31st March 2018, to avoid any inconvenience,” the bank said.

The SBI had joined the elite league of top 50 global banks following the merger of BMB and five erstwhile associate banks, namely, State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur (SBBJ), State Bank of Mysore (SBM), State Bank of Travancore (SBT), State Bank of Patiala (SBP), State Bank of Hyderabad (SBH).

All #customers of erstwhile #AssociateBanks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank are requested to apply for SBI #cheque books by 31st March 2018, to avoid any inconvenience. The old e- AB / BMB cheque books will not be valid post 31.03.2018.#StateBankOfIndia #SBI #INB #deadline #March2018 pic.twitter.com/5qtGj54wbV — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) March 20, 2018

The website address after the merger of these banks (SBH/SBP/SBM/SBT/SBBJ) with SBI is http://www.onlinesbi.com, according to SBI’s website. The net banking features of associate banks are almost similar to those of SBI.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd