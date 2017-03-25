Agency banks, RBI offices to remain open till April 1

The Reserve Bank of India (File Photo) The Reserve Bank of India (File Photo)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked all agency banks — all public sector banks and some private banks — to remain open on all days between March 25 and April 1.

“To facilitate government receipt and payment functions, all agency banks have been advised to keep their bank branches dealing with government business open on all days in the current financial year and on April 1, 2017 (including Saturday, Sunday and all holidays),” the RBI said in a notification.

“The concerned departments of the Reserve Bank undertaking government business will also remain open on the above days,” it said.

