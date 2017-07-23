Addressing NPA issue our top priority: RBI Dy Governor

To resolve non performing loans, the RBI has recently directed banks to refer 12 large NPA cases for resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. To resolve non performing loans, the RBI has recently directed banks to refer 12 large NPA cases for resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

The Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Viral Acharya on Saturday said that cleaning up banks’ balance sheet is the top priority for the central bank. He said that the demonetisation decision of the government has led higher “financialisation of savings” with people investing a lot more in mutual funds and buying other financial instruments. Acharya was speaking at the Delhi Economics Conclave.

When asked if clean up of bank balance sheets is more important that rate cuts, Acharya said “That is certainly our number one priority.” The Gross NPA of banks has risen to 9.6 per cent in March 2017 from 9.2 per cent in September 2016, as per the RBI data. The stressed advances ratio declined marginally from 12.3 per cent to 12.0 per cent due to fall in restructured standard advances, the data showed.

To resolve non performing loans, the RBI has recently directed banks to refer 12 large NPA cases for resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The 12 troubled companies being referred to NCLT under the RBI directive — including Jyoti Structures, Bhushan Steel, Monnet Ispat and Electrosteel Steels, Amtek Auto and Era Infra Engineering among others — account for a combined debt of around Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

As regards the non-performing accounts other than the large 12 cases, an RBI committee suggested that banks should be required to file for insolvency proceedings under the IBC for these accounts in case banks are unable to agree upon a viable resolution plan within six months.

Speaking on the topic Future of Cash at the conclave, Acharya said that demonetisation has changed the perspective of some section of society towards the black money. He noted that preference for financial products is on the rise post over last few months, breaking the past trend wherein more than 80 per cent of Indian households savings are in the form of property instead of structured financial savings.

“They keep building up a pile of black money as soon as their first salary hit their pockets. We seem to have a very clever innovation or ‘jugaad’ that we by and large don’t store cash that much. We have figured out a system of gold and real estate holding that we just keep moving in the system like a hot potato,” he said.

The cash is just constantly lubricating all these transactions, he said, adding the demonetisation has halted this process slightly. “One observation that I had about the recent Indian experiment has been that there is something interesting going on in terms of financialisation of savings….this (savings) seems to have had a pretty non-linear shift since November and December,” he said.

The flows that are going domestically into mutual funds, structured investment programmes as a form of savings, insurance premia collections over 7-8 months, these are all massively on the rise, he said. “I sense from the flow in the financial assets that something has changed the way people viewed black money transactions. Ease of just going and buy another property has become very difficult to hide,” he said.

