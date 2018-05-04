A case of fraud that points to the vulnerabilities of online transactions

The online firms’ lawyers maintain that they acted merely as an intermediary. However, Just Dial said that they have received no. of complaints about bajajfinservloan.com and have filed a complaint with the Noida police. (Illustration by C R Sasikumar) The online firms’ lawyers maintain that they acted merely as an intermediary. However, Just Dial said that they have received no. of complaints about bajajfinservloan.com and have filed a complaint with the Noida police. (Illustration by C R Sasikumar)

Haryana Police last week formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe an alleged online fraud. Last year, Panchkula resident Khushdev Singla had come in contact with a dubious e-commerce website and allegedly transferred Rs 88,000 via JD Pay but never received the ordered products.

It all began in March 2017, when during random surfing on OLX India — a platform for consumer-to-consumer advertising — Singla came across a website bajajfinservloan.com. He discovered later that it was not the original bajajfinserv.in which had given an advertisement for a television set on OLX. In March, he ordered two television sets, a mobile phone and an air conditioner on the website and was told that the website does not accept cash-on-delivery but can transfer the amount via JD Pay. The products never arrived.

“I got frustrated and visited the Noida office of the website but it turned out to be a fake address. I contacted Just Dial to question them about the authenticity of the vendor on their payment gateway. I was told the vendor is registered in the name of a guesthouse in Gurgaon. They did not share any further details of the people who duped me and told me that they are just a payment gateway,” Singla, an inspector in Punjab’s Food and Supplies Department, told The Indian Express.

In an ongoing legal battle in the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Just Dial Ltd and OLX India Pvt Ltd have sought quashing of the FIR registered by Panchkula Police on August 17 on Singla’s complaint. The court on April 26 sought a status report on the probe within two weeks.

The online firms’ lawyers maintain that they acted merely as an intermediary between a user and the service provider. However, Just Dial said that they have received a number of complaints about bajajfinservloan.com since last year and they have filed a complaint with the Noida police against the accused persons.

About Singla’s case, Just Dial in their petition have said that the money was transferred to an account in ICICI Bank’s Shastri Nagar, Razzapur, Ghaziabad, branch in the name of Pooja Yadav and said that she along with others had defrauded Singla and also cheated them by using their services illegally. However, it denied any wrongdoing saying that it merely facilitated easier payments between users.

The police told the court last month that the bank account was fake and was registered actually in the name of Richa Sharma and the money had been further transferred in the account of Mukul Sharma. It was also informed that three accused have been arrested so far in the case. “The main accused Mukul Sharma is yet to be arrested,” Sukhdev Singh, SHO of the Sector 14 Police Station told The Indian Express.

OLX India, in its petition, has also told the high court that it is merely an online service, which allows the users to post classified advertisements and the transactions between the seller and a purchaser are completely independent of the website’s involvement.

“I have also written to the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) about the fraud. I have been informed that an inquiry has also been initiated against Just Dial. I was offered a cashback by Just Dial but I have refused …” Singla said.

