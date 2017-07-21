World’s largest cargo aircraft to spread wings in India

Antonov An-225 (Source: Wikimedia commons) Antonov An-225 (Source: Wikimedia commons)

The world’s largest commercial cargo aircraft — An-225 — may soon be spotted over Indian skies after Antonov Airlines has appointed Delhi-headquartered Flywell Aviation as its general sales agent for India. “India is a very significant market for our aircraft and holds good potential for An-225 and An-22 flights across a number of sectors,” said Michael Goodisman, business development director, Antonov Airlines.

The six-engine An-225, which has a payload capacity of 250 tonnes, had landed at Hyderabad airport in May last year. A company statement said that Flywell Aviation, which would offer Antonov’s services to Indian customers wanting to ship “heavy lift, super heavy lift, and outsized cargo” globally, would focus on cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nasik, Goa, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Jaipur.

The Kiev-headquartered Antonov Airlines specialises in the transport of outsized cargo, and apart from the An-225 uses its fleet of An-124-100, which can carry up to 150 tonnes payload, An-22, with up to 60 tonne payload. In the past, Antonov Airlines has made deliveries of a 175-tonne transformer from Linz, Austria, to Houston, Texas, and a 186.7-tonne generator from Frankfurt, Germany, to Yerevan, Armenia.

