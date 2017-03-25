Vistara starts non-stop flights to Leh from Delhi

Vistara starts operating non-stop flights to Leh from New Delhi. (File Photo) Vistara starts operating non-stop flights to Leh from New Delhi. (File Photo)

Full service carrier Vistara on Saturday started operating a non-stop flight to Leh from New Delhi. The Tata-SIA joint venture said that the new service will be operated twice a week on Saturdays and Sundays. The airline in a release also said that the new flight will become a daily service from May 10 to cater to peak summer demand.

“With convenient same-terminal connections between domestic and international flights at Delhi Airport’s T3, our new flights will open up Leh to more foreign visitors as well,” Vistara CEO, Phee Teik Yeoh said.

The Delhi-based airline currently flies to 19 domestic destinations with over 500 flights a week and has a fleet of 13 Airbus A320 aircraft.

Leh is the seventh destination for Vistara in northern India. The other destinations in the region are Delhi, Jammu, Srinagar, Amritsar, Chandigarh and Lucknow.

