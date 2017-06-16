Vistara increases frequency on Delhi-Bengaluru route

Vistara on Friday said it has enhanced the flight frequency on the Delhi-Bengaluru route to five times per day from three times at present. (File Photo) Vistara on Friday said it has enhanced the flight frequency on the Delhi-Bengaluru route to five times per day from three times at present. (File Photo)

Full service carrier Vistara on Friday said it has enhanced the flight frequency on the Delhi-Bengaluru route to five times per day from three times at present. The Delhi-headquartered airline had launched the services between the two capital cities in June 2015.

With the addition of two flights, Vistara now flies five times return daily (four times on Sundays) between the two cities, taking the count of weekly flights on the route (both ways) to 68, the airline said in a release. “The increase in frequency from three to five flights daily each way between Delhi and Bengaluru is in response to customers’ request for more Vistara flights between these cities,” Vistara Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer Sanjiv Kapoor said.

The airline currently serves 19 domestic destinations with close to 600 weekly flights and a fleet of 14 aircraft.

