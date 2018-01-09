Vistara celebrates third anniversary, offers tickets for as low as Rs 1,099

Vistara anniversary sale begins. (File) Vistara anniversary sale begins. (File)

As Vistara turns three, the Gurugram-based carrier on Monday announced a 24-hour sale offering tickets for as low as Rs 1,099. The limited discount sale will end at 11.59 pm Tuesday for travel between January 17, and April 18, 2018. They are also offering 10 per cent additional discount for Paytm users. Apart from that, no extra charges will be charged for gourmet meals and seat selection onboard.

The sale is on for almost all of its 22 operational routes, including Goa, Bengaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Lucknow, Port Blair and Chennai. Bookings are open on airvistara.com and all partner channels. The Delhi to Chandigarh flight will begin at Rs 1,249, while flights from Delhi to Cochin are priced at Rs 3,499.

The chief strategy and commercial officer of Vistar, Sanjiv Kapoor said, “as we turn three, this celebration sale is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to our customers, and to invite more flyers at extremely attractive fares.”

Meanwhile, Indigo Airlines is also offering fares as low as Rs 899 for travel between February 1 and April 15 as part of its New Year Sale.

Following are the terms and conditions of Vistara’s offer:

* Rs 1,099/- is the promotional one-way Economy class, all-inclusive fare for Jammu-Srinagar.

* This sale is applicable on one way and return travel in Economy Class, Premium economy and Business class while for customers booking return flight, the sale will be valid on basis of availability of seats.

*Bookings made under this sale cannot be combined with any other discount. Vistara’s direct benefits will also not be applicable on the sale fares.

* The offer is available on first-come-first-serve basis. In case the seats under this offer are sold out, regular fares will appear.

* Flights booked under this offer are non-refundable flights. However, taxes and fees are always fully refundable

* Economy front row and the emergency exit seats may attract additional charges.

