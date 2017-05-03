Vistara announces 50 per cent discount on business class fares

The offer holds for some of the favourite holiday destinations like Goa, Port Blair, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, Kochi, Guwahati, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, as well as metro cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru, among other destinations across Vistara’s network. The offer holds for some of the favourite holiday destinations like Goa, Port Blair, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, Kochi, Guwahati, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, as well as metro cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru, among other destinations across Vistara’s network.

Tata-SIA joint venture airline Vistara today announced a flat 50 per cent discount on all business class fares starting as low as Rs 4,611. The offer begins from today and is available until May 6. It will be valid for travel between May 12, 2017 and February 20, 2018, according to the airline.

The offer holds for some of the favourite holiday destinations like Goa, Port Blair, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, Kochi, Guwahati, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, as well as metro cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru, among other destinations across Vistara’s network. Under this plan, Delhi-Srinagar business class tickets for weekdays will be priced at Rs 6,250, Delhi-Leh at Rs 8,400 Delhi-Goa at Rs 10,250, Kolkata-Port Blair at Rs 10,250.

Fares for weekend travels are lower. Seats under this offer are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis, the airline added. Vistara serves 19 destinations with over 530 weekly flights and a fleet of 13 aircraft.

